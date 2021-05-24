PlutusDeFi Price Reaches $0.10 (PLT)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $996,702.58 and $35,168.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.