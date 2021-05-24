Prometeus (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.37 Million
Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $159.76 million and $5.37 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for about $9.71 or 0.00027638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.www.modernreaders.com