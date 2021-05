Beamery, the leading Talent Operating System, today released the results of its global survey - The Beamery Talent Index - which found that 59% of Americans are considering quitting their job this year, with 71% saying it was due to poor leadership and management. Additionally, the survey found that 64% of men are more likely to have considered leaving their job in the last 12 months due to how their employer handled issues surrounding the pandemic, vs 49% of women.