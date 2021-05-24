newsbreak-logo
How China is using automation to reshape its economy

CNBC
 5 days ago

China's economy is facing several risks: an aging population, less working-age people, and rising wages. So how is the country responding to these threats? A big part of the answer is automation. From factories to warehouses, several industries are pushing to automate more of their workforce. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal spoke to China's largest retailer, JD.com about its new smart logistics center, and examined what comes next for the world's second largest economy.

