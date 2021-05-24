Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins Brief Landspout Tornadoes Possible At 404 PM MDT/504 PM CDT/, conditions are becoming favorable for the development of landspout tornadoes in and close to a line from Bird City to Trenton and McCook. However, at this time it is unknown which if any storm would produce a landspout. Any landspouts which develop are expected to pose a limited threat. Locations impacted include McCook, St. Francis, Benkelman, Trenton, Culbertson, Bird City and Palisade. Landspout tornadoes can form with a developing thunderstorm before rain, hail, and even thunder is observed. Landspout tornadoes are not usually associated with a wall cloud and are often difficult to detect with weather radar. Please report any landspouts to the National Weather Service in Goodland by phone or through social media.