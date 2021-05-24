newsbreak-logo
Rawlins County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rawlins by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RAWLINS COUNTY At 1135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Atwood, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atwood, Herndon, Ludell and Blakeman. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:27:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL THOMAS AND SOUTH CENTRAL RAWLINS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL RAWLINS AND NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Atwood, Blakeman and Beardsley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins Brief Landspout Tornadoes Possible At 404 PM MDT/504 PM CDT/, conditions are becoming favorable for the development of landspout tornadoes in and close to a line from Bird City to Trenton and McCook. However, at this time it is unknown which if any storm would produce a landspout. Any landspouts which develop are expected to pose a limited threat. Locations impacted include McCook, St. Francis, Benkelman, Trenton, Culbertson, Bird City and Palisade. Landspout tornadoes can form with a developing thunderstorm before rain, hail, and even thunder is observed. Landspout tornadoes are not usually associated with a wall cloud and are often difficult to detect with weather radar. Please report any landspouts to the National Weather Service in Goodland by phone or through social media.