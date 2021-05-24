Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RAWLINS COUNTY At 1135 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Atwood, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atwood, Herndon, Ludell and Blakeman. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov