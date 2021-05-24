Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Thomas County in northwestern Kansas South central Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Colby, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Thomas and south central Rawlins Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH