Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Gosper by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Gosper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR GOSPER AND DAWSON COUNTIES At 1135 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Oconto to near Johnson Lake to near Elwood to near Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Johnson Lake, Lexington, Elwood, Smithfield, Eddyville, Bertrand, Overton and Sumner. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 252. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov