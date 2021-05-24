Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dawson; Greeley; Sherman; Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 to 36 degrees, along with light winds and clearing skies, could result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Sherman, Valley, Dawson and Greeley Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy frost cannot be ruled out within portions of counties just outside the Advisory area, but the Advisory counties have the most favorable conditions for frost likelihood and coverage.