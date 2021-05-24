Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Gosper by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Gosper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR GOSPER AND DAWSON COUNTIES At 1135 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Oconto to near Johnson Lake to near Elwood to near Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Johnson Lake, Lexington, Elwood, Smithfield, Eddyville, Bertrand, Overton and Sumner. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 209 and 252. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Dawson County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dawson The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Dawson County in south central Nebraska * Until 500 PM CDT Sunday. * At 1057 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the advisory area due to recent thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. * There could be some minor flooding of ditches, rural farmland, and even a few county roads. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cozad. This includes the following streams and drainages Spring Creek.
Buffalo County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BUFFALO AND NORTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 856 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eddyville, or 22 miles northeast of Lexington, moving east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sumner around 910 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Miller.
Dawson County, NENews Channel Nebraska

Flood Advisory issued for central Dawson County

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A flood advisory has been issued for a portion of central Nebraska. Central Dawson County is under the advisory until 5:00 PM CDT on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued the alert late Sunday morning. Due to recent thunderstorms, minor flooding is already occurring in the area....
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Gosper, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Gosper; Kearney; Phelps FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Gosper, Phelps, Kearney and Adams Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Buffalo County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Greeley, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Nance by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Greeley; Hall; Howard; Merrick; Nance; Sherman; Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Valley, Buffalo, Dawson, Howard, Sherman, Nance, Greeley, Hall and Merrick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dawson County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dawson, Greeley, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dawson; Greeley; Sherman; Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 to 36 degrees, along with light winds and clearing skies, could result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Sherman, Valley, Dawson and Greeley Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy frost cannot be ruled out within portions of counties just outside the Advisory area, but the Advisory counties have the most favorable conditions for frost likelihood and coverage.
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Phelps A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS...SOUTHERN GOSPER...FURNAS AND WESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 758 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bertrand to Holbrook to near Norcatur, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Arapahoe, Oxford, Bertrand, Beaver City, Loomis, Holbrook, Stamford, Edison, Atlanta, Wilsonville, Hendley and Hollinger. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Gosper County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gosper, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Gosper; Phelps FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHERN GOSPER AND WEST CENTRAL PHELPS COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bertrand.
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Dawson; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Phelps; Sherman; Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 017, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 060, 061, 062, 063, 072, 073, 074, 075, 082, 083 AND 084 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan and Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.