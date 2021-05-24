Lille Beat PSG’s Millionaires in Mad Title Race. What Does the Future Hold for Mbappe?
Lille OSC is the surprise winner of the Ligue 1 title, beating Paris glamorous club PSG after a fantastic race. The club in North France compensated the budget difference between them and Qatar-backed PSG with smart board decisions, great man-management from coach Christophe Galtier and team spirit. Glory comes with a huge cost, though, as Lille is going to lose Galtier. The 54-year old is going to join ninth-placed Nice this summer.www.onlinegambling.com