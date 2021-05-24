Lille Beat PSG’s Millionaires in Mad Title Race. What Does the Future Hold for Mbappe?

One of the annual critiques of Europe's top soccer leagues is their collective predictability. Either 34 or 38 games will be played over the course of the regular season, and in the end, the same small handful of clubs claims the trophies and the spots in the Champions League. It's that sense of entitlement that led, in part, for 12 to declare their Super League desires. If they're just going to be that good that consistently, they may as well just break away, hog a larger piece of the revenue pie and continue to live large.