newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

8th-seeded Memphis beats No. 1-seeded Jazz in series opener

By JOHN COON
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aC9Yi_0a8vp0cp00

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Dillon Brooks had 31 points and seven rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 112-109 Sunday night in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

The eighth-seeded Grizzlies put the Western Conference top-seeded Jazz in an early hole. Game 2 is Wednesday night, before the series shifts to Memphis for games Saturday and Monday.

Brooks set a single-game franchise scoring record for a Memphis player making their NBA playoff debut, surpassing the 24 points scored by Marc Gasol against San Antonio on April 17, 2011.

“He brings a lot of energy to the floor,” guard Ja Morant said. “As soon as we get here in the locker room, he’s already active and loud and carries it onto the floor for us during the game. We just continue to play off of him. I think everybody on this team gets a lot of energy from him, just seeing how active he is on the floor.”

Morant added 26 points. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson added 14 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley had 22 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 15 rebounds and 11 points, and Derrick Favors finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Bogdanovic hit five free throws in the final minute to help Utah cut Memphis’ lead to 110-109 with 6.4 seconds left. Brooks made a layup at the other end, and Bogdanovic missed a 3-point try with 1.9 seconds left that would have forced overtime.

Donovan Mitchell was a late scratch from the lineup while rehabbing his sprained right ankle. He has not appeared in a game for the Jazz since April 16.

The Jazz struggled to generate consistent offense in his absence. Utah shot just 12 of 47 from 3-point range.

“We got a few moments when we were distracted, disconnected,” Gobert said. “Every time they score, they are talking and we know that’s the way they like to play, so we can’t let that affect us.”

Utah cut a double-digit deficit to 60-59 following a layup by Bogdanovic. Then, Brooks took over. He scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the third quarter. Brooks capped off his scoring flurry with back-to-back baskets that extended the Grizzlies’ lead to 78-68.

Memphis led by as many as 17 points in the fourth, going up 94-77 on a jumper from Tyus Jones, before the Jazz rallied late.

Utah experienced a dry spell on offense through much of the first quarter. The Jazz made a single basket over a seven-minute stretch while committing six turnovers. The Jazz committed eight total turnovers in the quarter.

“Whether it was the offensive rebounds or the turnovers, they just had a lot more possessions than we did and that’s hard to overcome,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “I was happy with the fact that we fought and got back in the game there at the end. But I think we all know we need to play better. And we need to execute better.”

Memphis went ahead 17-14 on a three-point play by Dillon Brooks, but could not gain further ground against the Jazz defense.

The Grizzlies missed 14 straight shots over a seven-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters. It opened the door for Utah's 15-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back baskets by Gobert for a 29-17 lead.

Memphis answered with a 31-7 run, starting late in the second quarter and went ahead 53-43 early in the third. Brooks and Morant combined for six baskets and 17 points to fuel the spurt.

“I thought we had great attention to detail on both ends of the floor,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Anderson grabbed a career-high six steals, setting a single-game franchise playoff record. … The Grizzlies outscore Utah 62-42 in the paint. … Memphis announced on Sunday it will increase capacity inside FedEx Forum from 40% to 55% for the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Jazz: Favors matched his season high with four blocks. … Clarkson went 0 of 8 from 3-point range, snapping a streak of 94 games making at least one 3-pointer. … Gobert fouled out with 4:25 remaining. … Utah did not commit a turnover in the fourth quarter.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

-30-

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
33K+
Followers
51K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#He Got Game#Playoff Series#End Game#Ap#The Memphis Grizzlies#Brooks And#The Game#Back To Back Baskets#Tip Ins Grizzlies#San Antonio#Consistent Offense#7 Of 10 Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBAspotoncolorado.com

Bojan's career night lifts the Jazz over the Nuggets | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan breaks down a tough loss for the Nuggets and the strong shooting performance from Bojan Bogdanovic. Ryan Blackburn breaks down the Denver Nuggets 127-120 loss to the Utah Jazz, captained by 48 points from Bojan Bogdanovic, a career-high. The Nuggets had no answers for Utah's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
NBAInsideHoops

Mike Conley returns for Jazz in win over Thunder

The Jazz are without Donovan Mitchell, but still one of the NBA’s best teams, and made short work of the Thunder tonight. Via the Salt Lake Tribune:. Not really all the way back yet, y’know, but back enough. The Utah Jazz and their fans will happily take what they can...
NBAUS News and World Report

Blazers Win Fifth Straight, Beat Jazz 105-98

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Portland took another big step toward securing a top-six seed in the upcoming NBA Playoffs. Damian Lillard scored 30 points and CJ McCollum added 26 to lead the Trail Blazers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Carmelo Anthony added 18...
NBAMavs Moneyball

NBA Awards

With the season winding down, the time has come to vote on award winners and All-Nba players. As I am just a random guy on the internet, I do not have a vote on any of these awards. However, since I am a random guy on the internet who loves basketball, I have put a large amount of thought into who deserves these awards. With that said, these are my choices and my rationale for those choices. I will be following the ballot structure for the awards with a 1-3 for each award other than MVP and 1-5 for MVP.
NBAPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

NBA Daily Recap 5/8: Jazz pass Rockets as Bogdanovic Scores 20 Points

Jazz rout Rockets 124-116 on Saturday night. Georges Niang led the way for the Jazz with 24 points, while Jordan Clarkson contributed 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic dropped 20 points in the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Kenyon Martin Jr. tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds and Khyri Thomas made 27 points for the Rockets. After this game, the Rockets (16-52) made to #15 in the Western Conference with 34.0 games back to the top, while the Jazz (50-18) led the Rockets by 34.0 games back and ranked #1 in the same conference.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jazz, in quest of clinching top seed, host lowly Rockets

On Friday afternoon, the Utah Jazz announced that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will be sidelined at least one more week due to his sprained ankle. On Friday night, the Jazz looked as if they might not need Mitchell. They will, of course, if their stay in the playoffs is long,...
NBACBS Sports

Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Explodes for 48 points

Bogdanovic registered 48 points (16-23 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Nuggets. Bogdanovic had one of the best games of his career Friday, missing just seven shots from the field en route to a season-high 48 points -- he surpassed his previous season-best mark by 14 points. Bogdanovic has been on fire of late and has scored at least 22 points in six games in a row while embracing the role of being the team's go-to player on offense with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) still sidelined.
NBAthenationalnews.com

Bojan Bogdanovic's career-high 48 points carries Jazz past Nuggets

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 48 points, Jordan Clarkson had 21 points and eight assists, and the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 127-120 in Salt Lake City on Friday night. Rudy Gobert had 14 points and nine rebounds, Georges Niang had 13 points and Joe Ingles had 10 points...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Morant, Brooks help Memphis to 133-104 rout of Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104 on Tuesday night. Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15 points,...
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Nice two-way effort in win

Brooks recorded 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 win over the Mavericks. Brooks' efficiency wasn't great, but he added to his performance by getting a combined five steals and blocks. It was his second performance of the season with at least three steals and multiple blocks. Brooks is also on an 11-game streak of making at least one free throw.
NBAslcdunk.com

An ode to Utah’s heroes down the stretch

The Indiana Pacers are in town to tussle with the Utah Jazz. Despite some recent inconsistency, the Jazz remain atop the league’s standings, but just 1.0 game ahead of the Phoenix Suns. There’s 17 games to go. Virtually everything has broke right for Utah thus far. Can it continue just...
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBABleacher Report

Stephen Curry's Late 3-Pointer Lifts Warriors Past Jordan Clarkson, Jazz

Shooters shoot, even when they're struggling. After starting 2-of-12 from three-point range during Monday's game against the Utah Jazz, Stephen Curry drilled one from deep with 13.4 seconds remaining to give the Golden State Warriors the lead for good at Chase Center. Golden State held on for a 119-116 victory and improved to 36-33 overall and 5-1 in the last six games with a third straight win.