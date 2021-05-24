newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB roundup: Julio Urias whiffs 10 with 3 RBIs as Dodgers sweep Giants

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulio Urias became the first pitcher in more than two years to drive in three runs and strike out 10 batters in the same game and Gavin Lux added his second grand slam in six days as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-day demolition of the host San Francisco Giants with an 11-5 victory on Sunday. The sweep-completing win pushed the Dodgers past the Giants in the National League West standings after San Francisco had overtaken the defending champions on April 30. Urias finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and became the first pitcher with the three-RBI/10-strikeout combination since Zack Wheeler for the New York Mets in April 2019.

www.dailydodgers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Zack Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Rbis#The League#Champions League#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Urias Whiffs#Rbis#National League#Strike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBrotogrinders.com

MLB Odds & Predictions - Friday, May 7th

Take the mound with Sloan Piva as he breaks down MLB odds and predictions for Friday, May 7, with lines from the top online sportsbooks. For more baseball betting picks, visit ScoresAndOdds!. I love a lot of things in life. My wife Chrissy, my daughter Ellie, my sister Sadie, and...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Julio Urias: Collects fourth win

Urias (4-0) earned the win Sunday versus the Brewers with seven innings of one-run ball. He allowed four hits and struck out 10. Urias was strong on his own, but the Dodgers' bats flexed some muscle with a season-high 16 runs in the game. The quality start saw Urias lower his ERA to 2.87 with a 0.90 WHIP and 42:6 K:BB across 37.2 innings this season. The southpaw will look to carry his recent strong pitching into next weekend's road matchup with the Angels.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Don’t let grand slams distract you from Julio Urias’ brilliance

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 02: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 02, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) You might’ve heard by now, but the Los Angeles Dodgers planned a...
MLBCitizen Tribune

Dodgers face Chicago, aim to build on Urias' solid showing

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-12, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-16, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +167, Dodgers -195; over/under is even.
MLBABC7 Chicago

Dodgers take on the Cubs after Urias' strong performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-12, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-16, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (3-1, 2.48 ERA, .68 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-2, 4.71 ERA, .91 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Julio Urias struggling when LAD need him most is frustrating

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 02: Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 02, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Want to play a fun game? It’s called “Find the Trustworthy Dodgers...
MLBFreeport Journal Standard

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers (16-12) and Milwaukee Brewers (17-10) play the finale of a four-game set Sunday. The first pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Dodgers vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Julio Urias is...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/7/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Friday, RotoBallers! I love getting to write about the Friday slate. It's always a 13 or 14-game slate, and the massive amount of games offers so many exciting ways to build your DFS lineups. We'll go through some of those today, but we've got to check the weather first. It looks like Chaac, the Mayan god of rain, will be visiting Baltimore because, as of this writing, there is already a 70 percent chance of precipitation. So we will want to keep an eye on that report as the Boston bats may be a popular stack against Matt Harvey. Meanwhile, New York will be battered by strong winds and will more than likely affect the Diamondbacks-Mets and Nationals-Yankees tilts.
MLBCovers.com

Dodgers vs Angels Picks: Idling Into the Freeway Series

The Battle for Los Angeles might have lost a little of its luster, when you consider the disappointing starts for both the Dodgers and the Angels. With both L.A. teams slumping heading into the Freeway Series, is it worth backing the Dodgers as moderately priced MLB betting favorites in the opener of this three-game weekend set?
MLBCovers.com

Dodgers vs Brewers Picks: This is a Bet(tinger) We Aren't Going To Take

The MLB betting board for Sunday features an afternoon game between the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have taken the first three games in this set but the Dodgers are installed as -180 favorites for the series finale this afteroon. Here are our best free...
MLBusaonlinesportsbooks.com

MLB Odds: Dodgers Modest Favorites Against Angels Friday Night

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers (17-15) will be looking to rebound from a sweep by the Chicago Cubs by taking game one against the Los Angeles Angels (13-17). The Dodgers enter the game having lost 13 of their last 17 including nine of their last 11. The Angels are also struggling and have lost five straight.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#3029Los Angeles Dodgers#3030Los Angeles Angels

The Dodgers return to Los Angeles on Friday, but they will be the road team, as they take on the crosstown Angels. The Dodgers were swept in their most recent series, a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs, losing the last two in walk-off fashion in extra innings. The Angels were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game series, losing 8-3 in the series finale on Thursday. This is the first meeting of the season between these two teams.
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBsemoball.com

Urias pitches Dodgers past Seattle 7-1 for back-to-back wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Julio Urias pitched seven stellar innings of two-hit ball, Matt Beaty drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Wednesday night for their first back-to-back victories in 25 days. Max Muncy homered for the second straight game for the...
MLBHastings Tribune

Dodgers sweep Mariners for 1st winning streak in nearly a month

It had been almost a month since the Dodgers strung two wins together, a stretch of futility that seemed unfathomable in early April, when the defending World Series champions bolted out of the gates with 13 wins in 15 games. Any air of invincibility the Dodgers had was punctured with...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Stallings hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates top Giants 8-6

Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Saturday night. The catcher had a two-run double that capped four-run comeback with two out in the seventh that made it 6-all. “It was a crazy game,”...