MLB roundup: Julio Urias whiffs 10 with 3 RBIs as Dodgers sweep Giants
Julio Urias became the first pitcher in more than two years to drive in three runs and strike out 10 batters in the same game and Gavin Lux added his second grand slam in six days as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-day demolition of the host San Francisco Giants with an 11-5 victory on Sunday. The sweep-completing win pushed the Dodgers past the Giants in the National League West standings after San Francisco had overtaken the defending champions on April 30. Urias finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and became the first pitcher with the three-RBI/10-strikeout combination since Zack Wheeler for the New York Mets in April 2019.www.dailydodgers.com