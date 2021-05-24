MLB roundup: Julio Urias whiffs 10 with 3 RBIs as Dodgers sweep Giants

Happy Friday, RotoBallers! I love getting to write about the Friday slate. It's always a 13 or 14-game slate, and the massive amount of games offers so many exciting ways to build your DFS lineups. We'll go through some of those today, but we've got to check the weather first. It looks like Chaac, the Mayan god of rain, will be visiting Baltimore because, as of this writing, there is already a 70 percent chance of precipitation. So we will want to keep an eye on that report as the Boston bats may be a popular stack against Matt Harvey. Meanwhile, New York will be battered by strong winds and will more than likely affect the Diamondbacks-Mets and Nationals-Yankees tilts.