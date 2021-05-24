Conversation with Brad Parks - VIRTUAL

Growing up, style maven Mikki Taylor witnessed a glamorous side of Newark most people don’t know. The editor-at-large of Essence magazine, who has earned a reputation as a beauty authority for women of color, grew up in the city in the 1950s and 1960s. Back then, her mother, Modina, traveled with Sarah Vaughan as her personal wardrobe/hair stylist and makeup artist and later ran Beauty à la Carte, a Clinton Avenue hair salon. We talked with Taylor about her memories of the city where she still attends church weekly, and is an active member of the Women of NJPAC Association, and which is the subject of her Audible audiobook, Force of Beauty: A Newark Family Memoir. Taylor lives with her husband in Union County; Modina is no longer with her, “but she lives with me in spirit,” she says.