NBA

Rudy Gobert Had the Most Embarrassing Flop in NBA History, While On the Bench

The Big Lead
 5 days ago
Rudy Gobert flopping.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Donovan Mitchell-less Utah Jazz,102-99, in Game 1 of their first round Western Conference playoff series. Down late and on the bench because he fouled out, Utah's Rudy Gobert tried something crazy and initiated contact with the Grizzlies on the baseline following a Derrick Favors dunk. And then he flopped when Kyle Anderson shoved him away.

WARNING: What you are about to watch is possibly the most embarassing flop in NBA history.

Again.

Again.

Whatever the angle. Whatever the call. That was pathetic. Gobert is about to become the first player in NBA history to get a fine for flopping when he wasn't in the game. It should also kick off a serious conversation in the NBA league office about exactly where players on the bench can go in that baseline area. But that's the boring, annoying stuff.

Don't let the Jazz blowing homecourt to a 9-seed distract from the fact that Rudy Gobert had the most embarassing flop in NBA history.

