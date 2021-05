Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. SU Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiative and Innovation J. Michael Haynie wrote in a campus-wide email this afternoon that he expects to receive guidance from New York State “very soon” on new masking policy. Masking and distancing requirements are still enforced for “schools and in some other communal settings” in the latest policy from governor Andrew Cuomo, Haynie said in the email.