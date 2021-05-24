newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merritt Island, FL

WATCH: Merritt Island’s Gillian Craig Honored as Breakfast of Champions Lacrosse Player of the Year, Will Attend College on ROTC Scholarship

spacecoastdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Merritt Island High School’s Gillian Craig talks with Steve Wilson in the latest edition of “Sit Down With Steve.” Craig, who was recently named Breakfast of Champions girls lacrosse Player of the Year, accepted a four-year ROTC scholarship to Presbyterian College and will also play lacrosse. She talked about this, and much more, in this exclusive interview.

spacecoastdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
Brevard County, FL
Sports
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Brevard County, FL
Education
City
Merritt Island, FL
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Presbyterian College#College Girls#Breakfast Of Champions#The Space Coast Daily#Rotc#Lacrosse Brevard County#Champions Girls#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Brevard County, FLspacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Lynisha Nelson Joins Brother Reggie Nelson in the Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame

WATCH: Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame inductee Lynisha Nelson talks with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about her induction into the Class of 2021 Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame. Nelson is going into the Hall of Fame in the College Category, having excelled on the basketball court at Florida Tech. She served three years in the U.S. Army and is currently a Sgt. in the Army National Guard.
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage, Park Vista, Westminster Academy softball teams looking to win state titles this week

After a pandemic-induced, one-year hiatus, the Florida state softball championships return this week, and three Broward or Palm Beach county teams earned spots in their classes’ final fours. This year’s state playoffs are being held at the Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont, near Orlando. Here is a look at all four local teams that have reached the state semifinals (all rankings are from ...
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Merritt Island, FLspacecoastdaily.com

1st Annual Merritt Island High School Football Golf Tournament Set for Saturday at The Savannahs Golf Course

ABOVE VIDEO: Merritt Island Mustangs Head Football Coach Hurlie Brown and Ken Koby from the QB Club speak on upcoming Merritt Island 1st Annual Golf Tournament. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Merritt Island High School QB Club will hold the 1st annual golf tournament at The Savannahs Golf Course on Saturday, May 15, to help raise money to improve facilities and support athletic programs for the school.
Melbourne, FLspacecoastdaily.com

WATCH LIVE: Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy Holds its 2021 Commencement Ceremony

WATCH: Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy is holding its 2021 commencement ceremony at the Tiger Athletic Complex in Melbourne. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy is holding its 2021 commencement ceremony at the Tiger Athletic Complex in Melbourne. Since its founding in 1957, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy...
Cocoa Beach, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Blue Dunsworth wins student scholarship

COCOA BEACH — Blue Dunsworth, a senior at Cocoa Beach Jr/Sr High School has won the Central Brevard Art Association's (CBAA) 17th annual student scholarship award. In making their decision, the CBAA found his art to be insightful and intuitive and cited his use of color to provoke emotion and thought. Blue says Art is his passion and his sanctuary.