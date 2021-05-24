WATCH: Merritt Island’s Gillian Craig Honored as Breakfast of Champions Lacrosse Player of the Year, Will Attend College on ROTC Scholarship
WATCH: Merritt Island High School’s Gillian Craig talks with Steve Wilson in the latest edition of “Sit Down With Steve.” Craig, who was recently named Breakfast of Champions girls lacrosse Player of the Year, accepted a four-year ROTC scholarship to Presbyterian College and will also play lacrosse. She talked about this, and much more, in this exclusive interview.spacecoastdaily.com