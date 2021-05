As the Navy accelerates plans to retire its ‘legacy’ Hornets, it badly needs new high-end aggressor jets. The U.S. Navy is moving ahead with plans to introduce more F-16 Viper fighter jets to replace ‘legacy’ F/A-18 Hornets used in the adversary role. The War Zone has reported in the past about Navy aspirations to add ex-Air Force Vipers to its ranks, and originally broke the story when it was still little more than a crewroom rumor. Now part of the Pentagon’s formal budget request for the 2022 Fiscal Year, which you can read more about here.