Manistee Catholic's Barnett qualifies in three events for state meet

HART — Hart won two very different games Thursday against Manistee Catholic, but both were exciting. The Pirates took game one 19-16 and won game two 2-1. In the high-scoring opening game, the Pirates struggled on defense early on before getting things together, and Hart rallied to win behind a great offensive effort. Kody Charron led the offense with three hits and three RBI, and Brandon VanderZanden had two hits and four RBI. Nick Simon added two hits and three RBI and Kyan Clark scored four times. Blake Weirich earned the save by striking out all three batters he faced in the seventh.