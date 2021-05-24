Manistee Catholic's Barnett qualifies in three events for state meet
BRETHREN — Manistee Catholic’s Mateo Barnett was a three-time regional runner-up Saturday at the MHSAA Division 4 track and field regional at Brethren. Barnett isnt’t the only Saber making his way to the MHSAA Division 4 track and field state meet at Hudsonville’s Baldwin Middle School on Saturday, June 5. Two others are heading that way, too, after either finishing as a regional runner-up or meeting the state meet’s additional qualifying standards.www.shorelinemedia.net