SOUTHWICK – Our Lady of the Lake Parish is hosting a raffle to help to bridge the gap in funding created during the pandemic. Parish Administrative Assistant Kim Rood said tickets for the raffle baskets are $5 each or $40 for 10 and are on sale now at the church after Mass as well as online at ollsouthwick.org. Tickets for a “door prize” are also on sale for $10 each. Door prizes include four tickets to the July 24 Red Sox/Yankees game at Fenway Park, a $500 Amazon card and $250 Airbnb gift card.