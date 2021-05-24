Recap: Wizards drop Game 1 to Sixers 125-118
Wizards: Bradley Beal (33), Russell Westbrook (16), Davis Bertans (14) Sixers: Tobias Harris (37), Joel Embiid (30), Danny Green (11), George Hill (11) The eight-seed Wizards fell to the one-seed Sixers 125-118 on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia in Game 1 of the teams’ first round series. Bradley Beal led the way for Washington, totaling 33 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in what was the first playoff double-double of his career. Russell Westbrook finished with 16 points and 14 assists.www.chatsports.com