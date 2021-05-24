newsbreak-logo
DEVELOPMENT: South Delridge, Junction projects to Design Review Board; early-stage Roxbury proposal; national award for Highland Park’s Tsuga Townhomes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southwest Design Review Board‘s first meetings in three months top our roundup of West Seattle development notes:. 9201 DELRIDGE WAY: This project’s next – and possibly final – Southwest Design Review Board meeting is set for 5 pm July 1st, online (here’s our coverage of the previous one last October). The project on the site of a former auto shop is now described on the city website as a “5-story, 77-unit apartment building with 73 apartments, 4 small efficiency dwelling units, and office,” no offstreet parking. Watch this page for meeting-access info when it gets closer.

