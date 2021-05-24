newsbreak-logo
Sigfox and UCLM promote training in IoT | News | Connectivity

By Explica .co
explica.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Albacete School of Computer Engineering (ESII-AB) of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) Y Sigfox collaborate to facilitate student learning and research around the Internet of things (IoT). Through such collaboration, the provider will assign 60 free use licenses to the University so that fourth-year students of the degree in Computer Engineering can connect devices to their 0G network. This network is the first global network dedicated to powerful IoT, present in 72 countries and covering nearly 6 million square kilometers of territory.

