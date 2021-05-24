newsbreak-logo
The Weeknd, BTS & Other Record-Setters at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

By Paul Grein
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd was the top winner at the Billboard Music Awards, which were presented in the L.A.Live complex in Los Angeles on Sunday (May 23). The pop and R&B star won 10 awards, which more than doubled his career total of BBMAs. He had won nine awards prior to this year. With his 19 awards, The Weeknd is now in fifth place on the all-time BBMA winners list, behind Drake (29), Taylor Swift (25), Justin Bieber (21) and Garth Brooks (20).

