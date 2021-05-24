Here Are the Best Celebrity Reactions to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 23) awarded the best of the best musicians, but they were ready to give praise right back to one another. Jack Harlow loved SZA's red carpet look and shared it on his IG Story for all of his followers to marvel at the "Kiss Me More" performer, while Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson applauded The Weeknd for winning 10 Billboard Music Awards, the most of any artist this year.