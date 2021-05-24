newsbreak-logo
Oswego County, NY

Fulton Savings Bank Sponsors New Literacy Coalition Website

By Contributor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulton Savings Bank has made a $3,000 contribution to the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, (LCOC), for the design, hosting and domain registration for a new LCOC website, it was announced by Paul Gugel, LCOC president. “For many years, Oswego County has generously provided a space for us on the...

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Health care hero: Dr. Christina Liepke is Zonta’s Amelia Earhart Woman of the Achievement

OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor. “We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”
United Way, Burritt gear up for Day of Caring; volunteers needed

FULTON — Each year Burritt Motors and their employees volunteer to participate in the Day of Caring, established by United Way of Greater Oswego County to improve the lives of people in the community and help those in need through a dedicated day of service. The 2021 Day of Caring will kick off the morning of Wednesday, May 26th and focuses on assisting home-bound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area.
2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

SANDY CREEK — In the wake of the cancellation of Oswego’s Harborfest, Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row. The fair — which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-8 — was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current...
2021 CAC Returning Board Members and Officers of Board

At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire congratulated all of the returning Officers of the Board including; John Zanewych as President, Doran Edmond as Vice-President (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as Treasurer and Danielle Hayden as Secretary. Executive Director Tory L....
City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Renzi Foodservice Lends Support to OCO Virtual Trivia Contest

Renzi Foodservice has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Virtual Trivia Contest. The event will be held Thursday, May 20, beginning at 6:00 p.m. OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest offers teams of up to 10 people the chance to enjoy some friendly, COVID free, competition...
Oswego County launches recognition program during National Volunteer Month

OSWEGO — April was recognized as National Volunteer Month and communities across the U.S. are taking another opportunity to thank people for their sacrifice and endurance. “I’ve said this before,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Public health is not a ‘9-to-5’ job, and we simply could not do all that we have been able to without the generosity of time and effort from our volunteers. For the last year, they have joined us to answer calls to the phone bank, conduct contact tracing and other office tasks, work the many vaccination and testing clinics we’ve held, and donated homemade masks for the community. Without them, these critical operations would not run as smoothly as they have.”
NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Graduating High School Seniors Honored By Oswego Rotary Club

OSWEGO – The Oswego Rotary Club continues its long tradition of presenting scholarships to four outstanding 2021 graduates of the Oswego City School District. The action marked the 94th anniversary of the club’s founding and continued its collaboration with the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Pathfinder Bank, whose financial contributions help support the awards.
Business Report: The regional economic development awards are back

In the latest WXXI Business Report, New York state’s economic development award competition is back. It was on pause last year, and this year a total pool of $750 million will be divided among various communities. The new Empire State Manufacturing Survey shows businesses expect to add jobs this year,...
Fulton, Pulaski, Oswego, and APW final budgets and school board election info

OSWEGO COUNTY – This article will present the school district budget and school board election details of the Fulton City School, Pulaski Academy and Central School, Oswego City School, and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School districts. “Big news here in Fulton is 0%,” were Fulton Superintendent Brian Pulvino’s first words on his...
Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online In June

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.