Red Carpet Rundown: Doja Cat, Saweetie And More Bring The Style To The 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Ahead of a long summer weekend, these stars aren't about to let you forget about the iheart Radio Music Awards. After a year hiatus, the show is back in person and bringing some serious glam to the red carpet. Some celebrities, like LL Cool J are here to remind us that those sweatpants you've been wearing at home actually look pretty good all dressed up, while others, like Lil Nas X are in about the furthest thing from athleisure — cue his entrance in a metallic silver suit.