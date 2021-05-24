Red Carpet Rundown: Doja Cat, Saweetie And More Bring The Style To The 2021 Billboard Music Awards
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with a plethora of our favorite stars showing off their very best red-carpet fashion moments, and because the Billboard Awards doesn't necessarily have the same pomp and circumstance as the Grammys, it gives celebs a chance to really show off their creative fashion senses without the high pressure of high Hollywood glam.