Ooredoo Business Rolls Out VoWiFi Service in Kuwait

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOoredoo Business last week announced its support to the Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi), a free service for all Ooredoo Kuwait customers with prepaid and postpaid voice plans, enabling them to make calls over a Wi-Fi connection and send short text messages. VoWiFi will help solving weak smartphone signals and dropped...

www.thefastmode.com
