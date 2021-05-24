newsbreak-logo
Massachusetts State

3 Movies with the Main Filming Location in Massachusetts

Just Go
Just Go
 3 days ago

Gordon Cowie/Unsplash

Many filmmakers flock to Massachusetts because its wonders are acclaimed worldwide!

Massachusetts is the most populous state in the New England region of the United States. Massachusetts borders the Atlantic Ocean on the east, Connecticut on the southwest, Rhode Island on the southeast, New Hampshire on the northeast, Vermont on the northwest, and New York. Massachusetts' capital city, Boston, is also the most populous in New England. It is home to the Greater Boston region, which has had a significant impact on American history, academia, and industry. At first, dependent on agriculture, fishing, and trade, Massachusetts became a manufacturing center during the Industrial Revolution. Over the past century, Massachusetts's economy has shifted from manufacturing to services.

With that being said, Massachusetts is a great place for filmmakers to create movies, series, documentaries, and more! Here are three of the great films set in Massachusetts:

I Care a Lot (2020)

I Care a Lot is about a crooked legal guardian who drains the savings of elderly wards is discovered when a woman she tries to trick turns out to be more than she seems. Despite being court-appointed as a guardian, Marla Grayson shows sharklike self-confidence as she steals and bilks the assets of elderly citizens through legally dubious methods. It's a well-oiled racket that Marla and her business partner and lover, Fran, use with brutal efficiency on their latest "cherry," Jennifer Peterson - a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family. But when their mark turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own and connections to a volatile gangster, Marla is forced to level up in a game only predators can play - one that's neither fair nor square.

Filming locations:

  • Boston, Massachusetts, USA
  • 39 East Central Street, Natick, Massachusetts, USA
  • Pinewood Studios, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, England, UK
  • Natick, Massachusetts, USA
  • Massachusetts, USA
  • Medfield Auto Center Medfield, Massachusetts, USA
  • 45 William Street, Wellesley Office Park, Wellesley, Massachusetts, USA

Sound of Metal (2019)

The story of Sound of Metal centers on a heavy metal drummer who starts losing his hearing. Ruben, a metal drummer, has been living for the moment by letting go of his inner demons for the past four years. Then, while on tour with his lead singer/girlfriend, Lou, Ruben discovers that his hearing is rapidly deteriorating. When this sudden hearing loss turns his world upside down, and numbing fear combined with angry denial takes over, Ruben reluctantly joins a small deaf community overseen by Joe, a compassionate Vietnam War veteran. Deafness is not something Ruben should overcome; it is an obstacle that he needs to face. He needs to find some solid ground. But will Ruben accept his new life and learn to be deaf?

Filming locations:

  • Hollywood Hits Theatre, Danvers, Massachusetts, USA
  • Route 1, Saugus, Massachusetts, USA
  • Boston, Massachusetts, USA
  • Lynn, Massachusetts, USA
  • Massachusetts, USA
  • Danvers, Massachusetts, USA

Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island narrates the story of Teddy Daniels, an up-and-coming U.S. marshal, is assigned to investigate the disappearance of a patient from Boston's Shutter Island Ashecliffe Hospital in 1954. He had been pressing for an assignment on the island for personal reasons. Still, soon he believes he has been put there as part of a twisted plot by doctors whose radical treatments range from unethical to illegal to downright sinister. Teddy's shrewd investigative skills soon lead to a promising lead, but the hospital refuses him access to records he believes would blow the case wide open. As a result, Teddy begins to doubt everything, his partner, his memory, and even his sanity when a hurricane cuts off communication with the mainland, and more criminals "escape" in confusion.

Filming locations:

  • Peddocks Island, Boston Harbor, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
  • Medfield, Massachusetts, USA
  • Taunton, Massachusetts, USA
  • Boston, Massachusetts, USA
  • Hull, Massachusetts, USA
  • Hyde Park, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
  • Nahant, Massachusetts, USA

.

Bonus: More movies filmed in Massachusetts:

  • Pieces (1982)
  • School Ties (1992)
  • The River Wild (1994)
  • Warlock (1989)
  • The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Do you know more movies filmed in Massachusetts? Comment them below!

Sources:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massachusetts

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Care_a_Lot

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9893250/locations?ref_=tt_dt_dt

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sound_of_Metal

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5363618/locations?ref_=tt_dt_dt

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shutter_Island_(film)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1130884/locations?ref_=tt_dt_dt

