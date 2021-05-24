newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan opens mass vaccination centers 2 months before Games

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWsJd_0a8tXXqf00

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka on Monday as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics in Tokyo after a one-year delay and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating the country’s 36 million elderly people by the end of July, despite skepticism it’s possible. Worries about public safety while many Japanese remain unvaccinated have prompted growing protests and calls for canceling the Games set to start on July 23.

Suga's government has repeatedly expanded the area and duration of a virus state of emergency since late April and has made its virus-fighting measures stricter. Currently, Tokyo and 9 other areas that are home to 40% of the country's population are under the emergency and further extension is deemed unavoidable.

With COVID-19 cases still persistently high, Suga now says vaccines are key to getting the infections under control. He has not made vaccinations conditional to holding the Olympics and has arranged for Pfizer to donate its vaccine for athletes through the International Olympic Committee, while trying to speed up Japan's inoculation drive as anti-Olympic sentiment grows.

At the two mass inoculation centers staffed by Japan's Self-Defense Forces, the aim is to inoculate up to 10,000 people per day in Tokyo and another 5,000 per day in Osaka for the next three months.

People inoculated at the centers on Monday were the first in Japan to receive doses from Moderna Inc., one of two foreign-developed vaccines Japan approved on Friday.

Previously Japan had used only Pfizer Inc., and only about 2% of the population of 126 million has received the required two doses.

Japan began vaccinating health care workers in mid-February while sticking to a standard requirement of clinical testing inside Japan — a decision many experts said was statistically meaningless and only caused delay.

Vaccinations for the next group — the elderly, who are more likely to suffer serious COVID-19 effects — started in mid-April but has been slowed by bureaucratic bumbling including reservation procedures, unclear distribution plans and shortage of medical staff to give shots.

Completion of Japan-developed vaccines is still uncertain, but Japanese government officials hope the approvals Friday of Moderna and AstraZeneca will help speed up the rollout.

“Speeding up the rollout makes us feel safer because it affects our social life and the economy,” said Munemitsu Watanabe, 71-year-old office worker who got his first shot at the Tokyo center. “If 80-90% of the population gets vaccinated, I think we can hold the Olympics smoothly.”

The current group eligible are 65 years or older. Some officials say it may take until around March to reach younger generations.

But its potential for progress is unclear. The plans for administering AstraZeneca’s shots are still pending due to concerns about the rare instances of blood-clotting complications reported elsewhere.

Japan also has a dire shortage of medical staff who can give the shots since only doctors and nurses can legally do so — and they are already busy treating COVID-19 patients.

Under pressure, Suga’s government has allowed allowed dentists and retired nurses to inoculate, and on Monday asked for pharmacists’ help. There are worries, too, that expanding the criteria may increase vaccine hesitancy in the public.

Separately, several local governments, including Aichi in central Japan and Gunma near Tokyo and Miyagi in the north, were also to open their own large vaccination centers on Monday.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Vaccinations#Vaccine Doses#Population Health#Due Care#Health Care Workers#Clinical Testing#Ap#Self Defense Forces#Moderna Inc#Pfizer Inc#Mass#Japan Developed Vaccines#Military Doctors#Covid 19 Patients#Protests#Covid 19 Cases#Vaccine Hesitancy#Osaka#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
SportsGreensburg Daily News

The Latest: Japan leader pushes Olympics despite few shots

TOKYO — A full-page newspaper ad in Japan has condemned the government for forcing people to endure the pandemic without vaccines. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is vowing to hold a safe Tokyo Olympics, even as hospitals struggle to find beds for the sick and dying in parts of Japan and many Japanese desperately wait for vaccinations.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: US virus deaths hit lowest level in 10 months

NEW YORK — Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. have tumbled to an average of about 600 per day, the lowest level in 10 months. In more than half the states, the number of lives lost per day has dropped to single digits on average and hit zero on some days. Kansas reported no new deaths Friday through Monday. Massachusetts recently had a day of no reported deaths.
Public HealthWBAL Radio

Japan to expand virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday further expanded a coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in just over two months. Japan has been struggling to slow infections ahead of the games. The three...
Public Healthworldcrunch.com

Hosting Tokyo Olympics During COVID Is Like Gyokusai Suicide

TOKYO — A doctor friend of mine is a member of the Medical Services team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, but right now his attention if focused on New Delhi. "If the current situation continues, Japan will become like India," he told me last week. "We'll be totally unable to fight against the new Indian variant of Covid-19. When the medical system collapses as we fear, hosting the Olympics will be but a wishful dream."
AsiaVoice of America

Japan’s Leader Faces Criticism for Pressing Plans for Olympic Games

Japan’s government is facing criticism for pressing its plans to hold the Tokyo Olympics even as the country deals with the coronavirus health crisis. More than 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for a cancellation of the Games, which are set to open on July 23. The 2020 Summer Olympics were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Public HealththeScore

Japan widens coronavirus state of emergency as Tokyo Olympics approach

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has reiterated the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned despite the country expanding its coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine. As Japan struggles to contain the ongoing spread of the virus, Hiroshima, Okayama, and the northern island of Hokkaido...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

British athletes, staff to be vaccinated before Tokyo Games

Team GB athletes and staff travelling to the Olympic and Paralympic Games will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots before they travel to Tokyo, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Friday. The BOA said the vaccines will be obtained through an agreement between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Pfizer which...
Public Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

JAPAN OPENED ONLINE COVID-19 VACCINATION SLOTS FROM MONDAY

Japan opened online COVID-19 vaccination slots from Monday. Residents of the capital's 23 wards aged 65 and above made appointments via the Defense Ministry's website. Bookings for the vaccination center in the city of Osaka also began today around 1 p.m. The ministry also plans to expand booking eligibility each...
HealthPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: CDC mulls advice for Pfizer shots age 12 and up

NEW YORK — Federal health advisers are meeting to issue recommendations on how to vaccinate kids as young as 12 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of Pfizer’s shots, citing evidence the shots worked as well in those 12 to 15 years old as those 16 and older. Kids in some places are already rolling up their sleeves.
Worldcontagionlive.com

COVID-19 Surge in Japan Drives Mass Vaccination Efforts

India pushes 300,000 COVID-19 death mark as worries of black fungus loom. In Japan, a recent surge of COVID-19 has caused many hospitals in the country to become overwhelmed. The jump in cases has caused a shortage of beds, equipment and medical staff, raising concerns about treatment for more severe cases. This has led to a drive for mass vaccination, as the inoculation efforts up until this point have been slow. Only 1.9% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Sportsnichibei.org

Olympics cancellation likely to cost Japan $17 bil.

TOKYO — Cancelling the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer would cost Japan around 1.81 trillion yen ($17 billion), a research institute estimate showed May 25, as Japan scrambles to curb coronavirus infections with the major sporting event now just two months away. The Nomura Research Institute warns of even...
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Japan extends virus emergency with safe Olympics at stake

TOKYO – Japan extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days on Friday, with infections still not slowing as it prepares to host the Olympics in just over 50 days. Cases remain high and medical systems in Osaka, the hardest-hit area in western...