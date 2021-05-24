newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

3 Movies with the Main Filming Location in Michigan

Just Go
Just Go
 3 days ago

Alexis Mette/Unsplash

Michigan is a great attraction not only to tourists but also to many filmmakers worldwide!

Michigan joined the Union of states on January 26, 1837. Until the Civil War, the economy was largely based on agriculture and mining. People from New York favored the state because of its frontier society, while the jobs offered an opportunity to immigrate from England for expertise. As a result, many of the towns' names reflect the way the state was originally settled.

The automobile industry brought Michigan into the 20th century. First, battle Creek's breakfast cereals contributed to its diversity. Then, thousands of machine shops opened throughout the state, creating a significant industrial presence. The state's dependence on industries has made recessions more severe in the state than in other parts of the country, but it also has made it more resilient.

With all those being said, Michigan is home to many award-winning movies. Here are a few of them:

The Christmas Bunny (2010)

The Christmas Bunny is about Julia, a lonely foster child, who finds an injured rabbit on Christmas Eve and forms a surprising friendship with an eccentric farmer (Florence Henderson) who promises to nurse it back to health. The film tells a Michigan family is struggling with tough economic times that takes in Julia (Sophie Bolen), a withdrawn foster child. Julia, who believes she is unlovable, dreams of becoming "real" like the Velveteen Rabbit in her favorite storybook video. Her foster brother in an accident injures a real rabbit, and Julia meets the Bunny Lady, a recluse who rescues abandoned pets. Both of their lives are affected by the encounter.

Filming location:

  • Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA
  • Michigan, USA

Killshot (2008)

After witnessing an "incident," Carmen Colson and her ironworker husband Wayne are placed in the Federal Witness Protection Program. They think they are at last safe, but an experienced hit man and a psychopathic killer attack them. In Killshot, this struggle will test Carmen to her limits. When the professional killer Armand 'Blackbird' Degas falls out of favor with the Mafia, he flees to another Canadian city. A psychopath lived with his girlfriend Donna, Richie Nix. Armand moves in with Richie, and Richie asks Armand to participate in a scheme to steal money from a wealthy real estate agent, but Armand commits a mistake, and Wayne Colson and Carmen Colson witness their act. The FBI forces them to join the Witness Protection Program, and they move to another town. But Armand and Ritchie are hunting them down since they are a threat. However, Armand and Ritchie are hunting them down since they are a threat.

Filming location:

  • Detroit, Michigan, USA
  • Michigan, USA

8 Mile (2002)

8 Mile is a story that follows a young rapper trying to make it big in the rap world but his friends and foes make this odyssey of rap more complicated than it may seem. Detroit is divided by 8 Miles, a road that splits the town along racial lines, in 1995. Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr., a young white rapper, finds the strength within himself to surpass these arbitrary boundaries to achieve his dream of success in hip hop. With Future and the three one-third in place, all he has to do is not choke.

Filming locations:

  • Detroit, Michigan, USA
  • Warren, Michigan, USA
  • Chin Tiki Club - 2121 Cass Avenue, Detroit, Michigan, USA
  • Sterling Heights, Michigan, USA
  • Michigan Theater - 238 Bagley Street, Detroit, Michigan, USA
  • Southgate, Michigan, USA
  • Clifford & Griswold Streets, Detroit, Michigan, USA
  • Highland Park, Michigan, USA

Bonus: Here are more movies filmed in Michigan:

  • Roger & Me (1989)
  • Going Back (1984)
  • Flirting with Disaster (1996)
  • True Romance (1993)
  • Saginaw Trail (1953)

If you know more movies that were filmed in Michigan, please feel free to comment below!

