Disappointing Indy 500 Qualifying Effort Not Whole Story for Team Penske
When it comes to the Indianapolis 500, the words “Team Penske” and “underdog” are as diametrically opposite as any pair of words in Webster’s Dictionary. After all, how do you call an organization that has won the Greatest Spectacle in Racing a record 18 times an underdog? But that’s what Team Penske finds itself being referred to following this weekend’s qualifying and final setting of the field for next Sunday’s 105th running of the 500.www.autoweek.com