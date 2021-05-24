Duran Duran Performs 3-Song Medley at Billboard Music Awards

Bruno Mars has sold a part of his song catalog to music publishing company, Warner Chappell. Billboard reports that the deal occurred “more than six months ago.” The deal gives the Mars a minority stake in the songs sold to WCM. Mars currently has 232 songs in his entire catalog. In a statement, Guy Moot, CEO of Warner Chappell said, “At the heart of his immense talents is his incredible songwriting, which he honed for years before he became a recording superstar. Like only a true great can, he’s mastered and transcended multiple musical genres with extraordinary originality and versatility. The world will continue to fall in love with his songs for generations to come.”