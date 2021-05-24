newsbreak-logo
Duran Duran Performs 3-Song Medley at Billboard Music Awards

By Joe Lynch
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuran Duran took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 23) night for what was the legendary new wave band's first-ever BBMAs performance. And the British rockers did not disappoint. They performed a three-song medley from the Hammersmith Apollo in London encompassing two classic hits and their new single "Invisible," previewing new album Future Past, which features contributions from Graham Coxon, who joined the band for their BBMAs debut.

