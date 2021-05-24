newsbreak-logo
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley Eats: 900 Grayson for Chicken & Waffles

Vee Eats
Vee Eats
 5 days ago

Vee Eats

If you’re looking for a great chicken and waffle place, 900 Grayson is a nice place to try in Berkeley!

I admit I wasn't dying to try out this place since I find the concept of chicken and waffles a bit strange. How can something savory and sweet be paired so well together?! Since 900 Grayson has such great reviews, I decided to pop my chicken and waffles cherry here! Located in Berkeley, they do not have their parking lot so you will have to find street parking. If you come during the weekdays, it’s not too bad but gets especially crowded during the weekends. They currently have indoor dining but come early since this isn't a very big restaurant. 900 Grayson is a great spot if you are looking for brunch with your friends or a cute date spot to check out. On their menu, they have a great selection of appetizers, burgers, breakfast items, and more but I will be focusing on their chicken and waffles in this review. I ordered the 'Demon Lover' which is your typical chicken & waffle with the option to choose either maple syrup or gravy. I decided on the syrup and my friend chose the gravy so we can try both.

Demon Lover: delocious buttermilk fried chicken on a warm toasty waffle drizzled with maple syrup. Wow, what an amazing dish. The combination still baffles my mind, but it was quite delicious and I like how everything taste so good together. The chicken was so crispy but tender on the inside and not too fried and not too dry. The waffle was on the mediocre side but the maple syrup sweetens it. If I were to choose, I would pick the heavy and decadent gravy next time since it gives it moree texture! Pair together, I can see why the chicken and waffles are so popular here. Towards the end, the waffle was more on the soggy side since it is doused in the syrup and gravy which is fine. The food came out within 10-15 minutes so service is rather quick.

Located in a hipster area, this place is filled with little decorations like a fortune teller machine. The walls are also painted yellow which creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere. 900 Grayson hits the spot for chicken and waffles but makes sure to come early and secure a parking spot since this place gets pack in the afternoon.

ABOUT

Follow me as I share my passion and opinions about food and travel as a native in the Bay Area.

