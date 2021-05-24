Flourish Downtown Day Out highlights art, music, local businesses

The first Flourish Downtown Day Out on Saturday created a “place of connection” for community members and local businesses, one of its organizers said. The all-day event included live music, poetry readings, art and gardening demonstrations, make-and-take projects at Board and Brush, and more family-friendly activities during the day-long event at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. And a vendor market and food truck rally were held in the afternoon and into the evening in the parking lots behind 301 and 325 Broadway, along with a miniature golf course set up in the parking lot.