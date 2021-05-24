newsbreak-logo
Dozens run 5k in Huntsville to raise ovarian cancer awareness

By Alex Torres-Perez
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of people of all ages ran at the Regymen Fitness STAAR Charity 5k Race Sunday. The charity is the only US based non-profit dedicated to low-grade ovarian cancer. It's a rare form of ovarian cancer that is typically resistant to chemotherapy. For many, this race was personal. "I was...

