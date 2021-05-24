AARP Presents Free Jake Shimabukuro Concert

WRRV Sessions is going digital again for May. Nature is healing, concerts are returning. I feel like just this month had so many major concert announcements. Artists like AJR, Billie Eilish, Glass Animals, Rise Against, and so many more all announced either a tour or that they are headlining festivals. While it's super exciting for concerts to return, they really aren't happening until the fall of this year. Hopefully, we can be back at Newburgh Brewing Company for WRRV Sessions soon. But in the meantime, WRRV Sessions will once again be digital this month.