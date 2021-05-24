newsbreak-logo
AARP Presents Free Jake Shimabukuro Concert

bigislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a free live stream concert with Hawai`i’s own Jake Shimabukuro on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. HST. The virtual performance, sponsored by AARP AAPI Community, will celebrate the perspectives of AAPI storytellers. Shimabukuro will also highlight the connection between music and health.

