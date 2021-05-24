Przybylko, Blake lead Union over DC United 1-0

CHESTER, Pa. (April 27, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union earned a big win against Atlanta United FC in a 3-0 road victory in the first leg of the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior to the match, Atlanta had never been scored on at home in CCL play, and had never lost a CCL match on their home field. The first half remained scoreless for both sides with Andre Blake recording six saves in the first half to keep the Union alive. In the second half, the Union took the lead after Kai Wagner found Kacper Przybylko from a corner to open the scoring in the 57’. In the 73’ Przybylko netted his second of the game making it 2-0. Nine minutes after being subbed on, Anthony Fontana scored the third for the Union to seal the 3-0 victory in Atlanta. Blake picked up his third consecutive clean sheet of the tournament.