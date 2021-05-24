newsbreak-logo
Przybylko, Blake lead Union over DC United 1-0

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON -- Kacper Przybylko scored in first-half stoppage time and Andre Blake had four of his seven saves in the second half to help the Philadelphia Union hold off D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday night. Jamiro Monteiro flicked a weighted pass into the penalty area and Przybylko settled it with...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

