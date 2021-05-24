The Weeknd Ditches Red Suit And Bandages On His Face For The First Time On A Red Carpet In Over A Year
The Weeknd is back and this time he’s back in black!. The “Starboy” singer stepped out at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday rocking a black suit – the first one he’s worn on a red carpet in more than a year. And it’s safe to say that the 31-year-old superstar was more than happy about his sartorial switch-up, since he’s been rocking a sparkling red suit to every appearance since January 2020.www.accessonline.com