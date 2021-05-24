newsbreak-logo
The Weeknd Ditches Red Suit And Bandages On His Face For The First Time On A Red Carpet In Over A Year

accessonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd is back and this time he’s back in black!. The “Starboy” singer stepped out at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday rocking a black suit – the first one he’s worn on a red carpet in more than a year. And it’s safe to say that the 31-year-old superstar was more than happy about his sartorial switch-up, since he’s been rocking a sparkling red suit to every appearance since January 2020.

Alicia Keys
Nick Jonas
Vogue Magazine

