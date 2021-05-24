Arrest made in assault on Jewish diners outside Los Angeles restaurant
Los Angeles police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a shocking assault on a group of Jewish diners that was caught on video earlier this week. Xavier Pabon, of Banning, Calif., was arrested late Friday with the assistance of the US Marshal Service task force at a home outside Los Angeles. He was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon and initial bail was set at $275,000. The LAPD said it had requested enhanced bail “due to the crime being motivated by hatred.”worldnewsera.com