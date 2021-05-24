newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Arrest made in assault on Jewish diners outside Los Angeles restaurant

By Evelyn Blackwell
worldnewsera.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a shocking assault on a group of Jewish diners that was caught on video earlier this week. Xavier Pabon, of Banning, Calif., was arrested late Friday with the assistance of the US Marshal Service task force at a home outside Los Angeles. He was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon and initial bail was set at $275,000. The LAPD said it had requested enhanced bail “due to the crime being motivated by hatred.”

worldnewsera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Police#Hate Crimes#Jewish People#Assault#Police Bail#Lapd#Israel#The Us Marshal Service#Lapd#Cbsla#Hamas#Adl#Anti Defamation League#Jewish Diners#Sushi Fumi Restaurant#Man#Investigators#Anti Semitic Incidents#Beverly Grove#Anti Semitic Slurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Los Angeles, CARecord

'We feel we have the right person': Los Angeles officials arrest suspect in Palisades Fire

Los Angeles officials said Monday that they have apprehended the person believed to have ignited the Palisades Fire in a mountainous area on the western part of the city. The arson suspect was arrested Sunday at 2:30 p.m. near the fire zone after a previous person was detained and released, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said at a Monday morning news conference.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Battle to Stop Pacific Palisades Fire Continuing; Suspect Arrested

An arson suspect was in custody Monday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire that has been burning in Pacific Palisades since Friday night, authorities announced. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police had detained two people in connection with the fire, and one was questioned and released Saturday night. The other person was interviewed on Sunday and was then arrested, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said at Monday morning briefing on the blaze.
Los Angeles County, CAJanesville Gazette

Arson suspect arrested in Pacific Palisades fire

LOS ANGELES — A suspect has been arrested in the arson investigation into the Pacific Palisades fire, authorities said Monday. An arson investigation led officials to at least two people, one of whom was released and the other of whom was questioned Saturday night, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said at a briefing. The person has been arrested and is being given medical treatment, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Los Angeles County, CARepublic

Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed Monday without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all after a rare 14-month recess. Judge Mark Windham planned to question jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court to see if they can...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

Murder trial of US scion Robert Durst resumes after long Covid delay

The murder trial of notorious US real estate scion Robert Durst, who is accused of killing his best friend to prevent her talking to police about his wife's disappearance, resumed in Los Angeles Monday after a 14-month delay. The trial in Los Angeles is expected to last several months, but Judge Windham on Monday granted a separate hearing on Durst's health for the coming weeks, and began speaking with jurors to ensure they can continue.
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...