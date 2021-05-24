newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Sun Safety: How to Protect Your Skin This Summer

By Stephen Schramm
duke.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer approaches, we’re spending more time outside. And with that comes more exposure to the sun. If not properly managed, too much sun can have damaging health effects. According to the American Cancer Society, cancers of the skin are the most common of all types of cancer with an estimated 5.4 million skin cancers diagnosed each year in the United States. Most cancers of the skin are caused by repeated and unprotected skin exposure to ultraviolet rays from sunlight or sources such as tanning beds.

today.duke.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Types#Skin Pigment#Light Skin#Cancer Research#Sun Protection#Sun Exposure#Sun Tanning#The Sun#Sun Safety#Duke Dermatology#Duke Lightner Dermatology#Spf#Uvb Rays#Duke South#Skin Safety#Protecting Skin#Skin Cancers#Skin Cells#Darker Skin#Facial Sunscreen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Cancer
Related
New York City, NYAllure

I Survived Melanoma — Here's How I Protect My Skin From the Sun Now

This story is part of Survivor's Guide, a series on navigating the impact of melanoma through beauty and self-care. You've heard the lecture many, many times in your life about sun protection from your parents, social media, dermatologists, and even us Allure staffers — and with good reason. Protecting yourself from UVA and UVB rays can, indeed, help prevent painful sunburns, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and more. However, there's one key purpose of sun protection that doesn't get discussed nearly enough: prevention of skin cancer, specifically, melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer.
Skin CareRefinery29

Pollen Can Damage Your Skin – Here’s How To Combat It

Pollen allergies are no joke. Incessant sneezing, itchy eyes and a scratchy throat are just a handful of irritating symptoms that come with hay fever as spring leads into summer – but it can have some pretty adverse effects on your skin, too. If you regularly wake up with a puffy face or experience unexplained patches of red, dry skin, it could be a sign that your complexion isn't taking too well to pollen. According to the experts, though, there's a simple solution, and it lies in the way you layer your skincare.
PetsCosmopolitan

The 6 Best Dog Sunscreens to Protect Your Fur Baby From the Sun

You're probably already well-versed in the benefits of wearing SPF on *your* precious face and body (including your scalp!) every day—but what about your dog?. Yes, you read that right. Your dog needs protection from the sun just as much as you do, says veterinarian Aziza Glass, owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic and a Freshpet expert. Like with humans, UV rays tend to do the most damage to areas with exposed skin and thin fur. "Belly, flanks, armpits, groin and inside legs all have an increased risk of damage," explains Dr. Glass. "Non-pigmented areas of the body that get lots of exposure to the sun, like ears, noses, eyelids, and even the mouth can be susceptible to sunburn as well." So make sure to slather with care in these areas! Got it? Treat your pup the way you would your own skin.
Skin Carenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ask a Doc: How should I take care of my skin in the summer?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals. Question: How should I take care of my skin in the summer?. Dr. Jonathan Pewitt: With summer right around the corner, knowing how to protect your skin from the glaring sun and hot weather...
Rosemont, ILNewswise

Confused About Sunscreen? New American Academy of Dermatology Survey Shows Americans Need a Refresher on Sunscreen Application and SPF

Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (May 25, 2021) — With many planning outdoor gatherings this Memorial Day weekend, board-certified dermatologists want to make sure consumers don’t get burned by confusing sunscreen labels or the sun’s harmful rays. In a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, the American Academy of Dermatology found that while 80% of Americans know they should apply sunscreen every two hours when outdoors, few do.
Skin Carecuretoday.com

Summer Skin Care

“Summer finds many of us outdoors and during that time, it’s important to protect our skin from the dangerous rays of the sun,” writes one breast cancer survivor. Learn more about how to use sunscreen, protect your skin and avoid skin cancer. I’d waited for months to flip the calendar...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Why sunscreen is your secret weapon when it comes to protecting yourself from skin cancer

When it comes to protecting yourself from skin cancer, it's important to remember that we hold a lot of power in our hands with a bottle of sunscreen. With so many different kinds of sunscreens on the market, how do we know which one offers the best protection? Dr. Melissa Piliang is a dermatologist with Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and she shares some great advice with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer.
Skin CareBHG

4 Must-Have Products to Get Your Skin Summer Ready

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
MakeupFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

The best lip sunscreen of 2021

It's safe to say that we all know to use sunscreen to protect the skin on our face and body from the harmful rays of the sun. Similarly, you need sunscreen in your lip balm, because the skin on your lips can also burn, become sun damaged and develop skin cancer.
Skin CareLiberal First

With summer approaching, time to break out the sunblock and other sun protection

Warmer weather is making its way through the area, which means more people will soon be making their way outdoors and being in the sun. Being in the sun can bring about its risks, with the most prevalent risk being skin cancer. May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors have long encouraged people to take precautions against the sun’s harsh rays.
Skin CareNBC News

11 best mineral sunscreens of 2021, according to dermatologists

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. By now, you’ve likely...
Skin CarePosted by
Mental_Floss

Burn Notice: 6 Common Myths About Sunscreen, Debunked

Everyone knows that regular application of sunscreen is your best defense against skin damage and skin cancer. Broad-spectrum sunscreens with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher are best—they block harmful UVA and UVB rays—and should be reapplied every two hours. And not just on your face, but everywhere you're exposed to the sun.
Skin CareHartford Courant

How to get rid of eczema on your face

According to the National Eczema Association, 31.6 million people in the United States are afflicted with some form of eczema. Dealing with eczema on any part of your body can be frustrating and uncomfortable. When eczema affects your face, you might also feel self-conscious. Plus, applying products like cosmetics, moisturizer, toner and eye cream can aggravate eczema flare-ups.
Skin Caremyradiolink.com

Sun Safety Tips to Prevent Damage from Harmful UV Rays

Sun Safety Tips to Prevent Damage from Harmful UV Rays. EFFINGHAM— According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage skin in as little as 15 minutes. The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention has designated the Friday before Memorial Day, May...
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Should You Choose Your Sunscreen Based on Your Skin Type?

Sunscreen is arguably the most important beauty product you can buy. In a cruel twist of fate, it’s also one of the most difficult to decipher when it comes to deciding which one to purchase. After all, the sheer volume of options available on the market is enormous. So, how...
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

How to Treat a Sunburn Fast

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter how serious you are about SPF—as we all should be—chances are you’ve found yourself lobster red and googling “how to get rid of sunburn fast.” Sunburns happen, even when we try to be diligent, and there’s not much you can do once you’re burnt to a crisp. When you find yourself in a sunburn fix, it’s best to treat your burn like a pimple that’s decided to pop up right before a big event: Don’t panic, don’t pick, and treat the situation gently. While there’s no such thing as getting rid of a sunburn overnight, you can reduce sunburn redness according to our experts, board-certified dermatologists Flora Kim and Amy Ross. Both agree that prevention—i.e., not getting sunburned in the first place— is the best way to get rid of a sunburn fast, but they also both have tips on treating sunburns once they happen from covering up skin discoloration and reducing inflammation to speeding along the sunburn healing process. Here, expert tips on undoing the damage caused by too much time in the sun and too little SPF.
Skin Carehealththoroughfare.com

Take Care of Your Skin and Find Out What It Needs For Summer

Seasons come and go, and so do your skin’s needs. What works in the winter might not be so great in the summer. It’s like changing clothes. Your skin care routine can follow the same rule, switching a heavy moisturize with sunscreen, for example. But how do you know exactly...
Skin CareWTKR

Be fearless in your skin this summer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nobody wants a flareup to put a damper on those sweet summer plans, so Olay’s body care experts partnered with trusted dermatologists to target itchy dry skin, rough dry skin and eczema-prone skin! Dr. Sheila Farhang joins us with some summer skincare tips for those with eczema and dry skin and discusses Olay’s new Dermatologist Designed Collection.
Skin Caretelegram.com

Letter: Sunscreen protects skin from harmful UV rays

With the summer months approaching, many individuals should be reminded of the importance sunscreen plays in protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen blocks these rays, greatly decreasing the likelihood of developing sunburns, premature aging, and even skin cancer. Premature aging is the breakdown of collagen, a main protein...