Working in a New Normal: Guidance Through Challenging Times

Last spring when the world went on lockdown, we never imagined that one year later we would be approaching a new normal. And yet, here we are. Now that many more of us are vaccinated, we may have a chance to be in the presence of colleagues and friends in a way that we haven’t been able to be in more than a year. It’s fitting that one of the first business-world events that some of us will attend in person is the Capital Region Chamber Business Women’s Council Women of Excellence awards.