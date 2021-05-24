newsbreak-logo
Working in a New Normal: Guidance Through Challenging Times

By Stephen Schramm
duke.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosition: Patient Navigator Manager, Duke Cancer Center. What she does at Duke: From diagnosis to treatment, cancer patients face a host of medical challenges during their journey. But there are other issues – such as transportation, difficulty understanding treatment options or even finding the way through Duke’s medical campus – that can also prove difficult. That’s where Worthy and her fellow patient navigators come in. They’re the sympathetic faces who help patients find their way.

today.duke.edu
