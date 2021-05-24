newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Blinken: Israelis, Palestinians must have 'equal measures' of 'security, peace, and dignity'

By Catherine Garcia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday told ABC News it was "critical" that Israel and Hamas agree to a cease-fire, and now that it is in place, the United States can "make a pivot to building something more positive" in Gaza. The cease-fire went into effect on Friday, after...

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Hamas#Palestinian People#Israelis#Gaza#Abc News#Dignity#Israeli Airstrikes#Equal Measures#Security#State Antony Blinken#United States#Independent Parties#Secretary#Reconstruction#Hope#Care#Health Facilities#Real Improvements#Peace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle EastJanesville Gazette

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension ‘inflammatory’

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
U.S. Politicsnews-graphic.com

After the ceasefire: Peace or War?

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to go “beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.” Noble idea, but don’t expect anything of the sort. Both sides claimed victory, and both sides are far more likely...
AdvocacyPosted by
CNN

Palestinian activist describes talk with Blinken

During US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Ramallah in the West Bank, he met several political leaders as well as what were billed as representatives of Palestinian Civil Society. Among them was Issa Amro, a human rights campaigner from the West Bank town of Hebron. He speaks to CNN’s Nic Robertson about his talk with Blinken.
Middle EastThe Christian Science Monitor

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, a precursor: Mutual understanding

In the wake of the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas, the old idea of a two-state solution to the Palestinian problem has arisen again. But before that becomes possible, perhaps Israelis and Palestinians need to deal with their two stories. That will mean finding a way to bridge the...
Middle EastCounter Punch

Prominent Grassroots Palestinian Activist Met With Blinken in Ramallah; Called For Ending Arms Sales To Israel

Prominent Grassroots Palestinian activist Issa Amro met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Deputy Assistance Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr Tuesday in Ramallah. In the meeting, which was with members of Palestinian civil society, Amro asked the Secretary of State to end unquestioned U.S. financial and diplomatic support for Israel. “I told him that without making Israel’s occupation costly, nothing will change,” Amro said. “It is a one-state reality of apartheid.”
PalestinePublic Radio International PRI

Abraham Initiatives tries to foster peace between Israelis and Palestinians

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Israel on Tuesday as part of an effort to strengthen a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Blinken also announced the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem for Palestinian affairs while meeting with Israeli and Palestinian officials. Away from the headlines and high-level developments, however, are people simply trying to live their lives. The World's Carol Hills spoke with Geoffrey Lewis and Thabet Abu Rass, two members of the Abraham Initiatives, on their organization's efforts to further peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
POTUSNew York Post

Antony Blinken reaffirms US support for Israel at Netanyahu meeting

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Israel’s security during a meeting Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he also said the administration will work to develop “assistance and investment” for Palestinians. It was the first meeting between the two since last week’s cease-fire brokered...
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

Blinken Pledges New Aid for Palestinians After Gaza Bombardment

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the US would provide $75 million in additional assistance to Palestinians following the 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Blinken announced the new aid from Ramallah in the West Bank during a joint press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “The United...
POTUSNew York Post

Blinken: Biden will push $75M in Palestinian aid, reopen Jerusalem consulate

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that the Biden administration would seek an additional $75 million in assistance for the Palestinians during a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken met with Abbas in the West Bank hours after he held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Blinken: US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has vowed to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war, as he began a regional tour to shore up last week’s ceasefire. Mr Blinken, who spoke after meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the US would work to address...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Blinken: Gaza reconstruction will loosen Hamas' foothold

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that "far from empowering Hamas," aiding the reconstruction of Gaza in the wake of Israeli airstrikes "has the potential to undermine" the organization. "I say that because Hamas thrives, unfortunately, on despair, on misery, on desperation, on the lack of opportunity." Reconstruction and...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Meet and Greet with Embassy Jerusalem Staff

MR SHRIER: We have – we are honored with a very special guest, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and I just want to say in introduction, sir, that you’re looking at a very small part of our embassy staff of nearly 1,500 persons. And when I look at our staff, what I see is hope – hope because we have a wide diversity of people represented in our embassy staff. Of course, you have the Americans, who themselves represent the diverse parts of American society. But we also see hope here because we see Israelis, we see – from all sorts of communities, including Arab citizens of Israel, Jewish citizens of Israel of various backgrounds. And we also see Palestinians from the West Bank, we see East Jerusalemites, and you met two of our Gaza-based staff. So you see a diverse community working together for the benefit of U.S. relations with Israel and with the Palestinian Authority. And so that is what gives me hope. And with that, sir, I give you the crowd.
WorldVoice of America

Blinken Pledges US Support to Rebuild Gaza During Jerusalem Visit

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored Israel’s right to defend itself as he visited Jerusalem on Tuesday as part of an effort to build on a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that went into effect late last week. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken said...