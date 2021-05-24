newsbreak-logo
Richland, WA

Richland Librarian Puts Unique Twist On Book Reviews

By Jordan Tolbert
FOX 11 and 41
 5 days ago

RICHLAND, WA- Gavin Lightfoot started working at the Richland Public Library 12 years ago. Now, he’s the Adult Services Librarian, and his newest endeavor is called ‘Book Tasting’. The new series is a testament to all the library has to offer. “Just the fact that we’re helping a few people...

www.fox41yakima.com
Local
Washington Government
Richland, WA
Entertainment
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
Books & Literature
Entertainment
Politics
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Richland, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Fosbury Flop — anything but for bronze sculptors

Nobody embraces or welcomes bad experiences. But here’s an odd thing about bad experiences: sometimes they produce sweet fruit. That’s what Richland residents Clay Lewis and Larry Kessie discovered, years after they were in fifth grade together, and one of them was wrongfully accused of misappropriating a pencil. Through efforts to punish the alleged miscreant, their teacher unfortunately exacerbated a deplorable situation into a traumatic one, the results of which stayed with both men well into their adulthood.
Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Iconic Brewery to bring beer, wine to Horn Rapids

The Tri-Cities’ fledgling craft brewery community is about to gain a new member. Iconic Brewery will open in late June at Horn Rapids, bringing craft brew, wine and a family-friendly outdoor gathering spot to Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park. Iconic Brewery is the brainchild of Debbie and Matt Driscoll, veteran...
Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Q&A with Marc Spinner

Friends of Badger Mountain, Current Vice President and Board Member, Former President. We are a board of volunteers, with approximately 12 active members. Friends of Badger Mountain (FOBM) is a group of professionals interested in trail building and the preservation of open space in the Tri-Cities. I have been a board member of FOBM for eight years and have served as president and vice president.
West Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Firehouse Subs brand expands to the west

Sun Pacific Energy, which operates a string of Firehouse Subs-anchored Sun Market convenience stores and gas stations in the Mid-Columbia and western Washington, breaks ground this spring in West Richland. Not all Sun Markets feature the Firehouse brand, but the new one at 6255 Keene Road at Belmont Boulevard, across...
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

WSU Tri-Cities to host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic

RICHLAND, WA – Washington State University Tri-Cities is again contracting with Rite Aid to host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 19 on campus. Second doses will be administered as part of a second campus clinic on June 9. The clinic will be hosted from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the WSU Tri-Cities Consolidated Information Center (CIC), 2770 University Dr. in Richland. Sign-up for an appointment at q-r.to/wsuclinic.
Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Retired UPS exec opens small gym at Richland Wye

Kathy Peoples has opened Peoples Fitness Journey at the Richland Wye, fulfilling a dream of opening a health-related business when she retired. Peoples Fitness opened in a 2,500-square-foot space at 1221 Columbia Park Trail, near Fowler Street, in a spot formerly occupied by a rental business. Peoples graduated from Pasco...
Richland, WAtricitiesbusinessnews.com

Senior-focused agency breaks ground on $1.6M building

Senior Life Resources Northwest is adding a new building to its Richland campus. The $1.6 million, 6,100-square-foot building will be a replica of the existing administration building and should be move-in ready in about six months, said Grant Baynes, executive director of the senior-focused nonprofit best known for operating Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels.
Bickleton, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Bluebird Watching in Bickleton, WA

The first and only time my wife and I went to Bickleton, it was too late in the summer and most of the bluebirds had moved on. That's why we're gearing up for a trip to Bickleton very soon! It kind of out in the middle of nowhere and if you find driving relaxing like I do, then you're in for an enjoyable trip. It's so nice and peaceful and feels good to get away from heavy traffic. There are more bluebirds in Bickleton than there are people! The reason there are so many bluebirds is because of free rent. Years ago a Richland couple decided to put a can in a tree to help some nesting bluebirds. Then more and more people started putting up birdhouses and now you'll see them all over the place and the bluebirds love it. Folks say that if you are going to go bluebird watching, bring some binoculars as you can't get very close and they are skittish. I found an article in the Seattle Times that explains a good route to drive to for bluebird viewing. To read it click HERE. After a day of cruising around looking for bluebirds in the thousands of birdhouses that locals have put up, you can get a nice cheeseburger at the Bluebird Inn. Built in the late 1800s, it's still operational today.