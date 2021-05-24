newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament

By NICK PERRY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZlUl_0a8qrZG600

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Samoa was plunged into a constitutional crisis Monday when the woman who won an election last month was locked out of Parliament and the previous leader claimed he remained in charge.

The fast-moving events marked the latest twist in a bitter power struggle that has been playing out in the small Pacific nation since it elected its first female leader. Not only is Samoa’s peace and stability at stake, but also its relationship with China.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and her supporters showed up at parliament to form a new government, but were not allowed inside.

She and her FAST Party later took oaths and appointed ministers in a ceremony held under a tent in front of the locked Parliament, actions that opponents said were illegal.

The nation’s Supreme Court had earlier ordered the Parliament to convene. And the constitution requires that lawmakers meet within 45 days of an election, with Monday marking the final day by that count.

But Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who was prime minister for 22 years before his unexpected election loss, doesn’t appear ready to give up power. He was already one of the longest-serving leaders in the world.

Two powerful allies have been supporting Tuilaepa.

The nation’s head of state, Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II, wrote in a proclamation last week that he was suspending Parliament “for reasons that I will make known in due course.” On Sunday, the Parliament’s speaker backed him.

After Fiame was locked out on Monday, Tuilaepa held a news conference proclaiming his government remained in charge.

Samoan journalist Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson translated the back-and-forth into English on Twitter.

At his news conference, Tuilaepa said: “There is only one government in Samoa, even if we are just the custodian government. We remain in this role and operate business as usual.”

Meanwhile, Fiame told her supporters: “There will be a time when we will meet again, inside that House. Let us leave it to the law.”

After the FAST Party held its tent ceremony, Tuilaepa held a second news conference to say that action would be taken against party members.

“This is treason, and the highest form of illegal conduct,” he said.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that despite the volatile political situation, there seemed to be relative calm among Samoa’s people.

Ardern said she strongly believes that both the election outcome and the judiciary’s decisions should be upheld, but stopped short of saying Tuilaepa should step aside.

Fiame’s election win was seen as a milestone not only for Samoa, which is conservative and Christian, but also for the South Pacific, which has had few female leaders.

An advocate for women’s equality, Fiame, who was born in 1957, broke new ground during her campaign by going on the road and robustly criticizing the incumbent.

She has pledged to stop a $100 million port development backed by Beijing, calling the project excessive for a nation that’s already heavily in debt to China, according to news broadcaster RNZ.

Fiame said she intends to maintain good relations with China but has more pressing needs to address, RNZ reported.

Last month’s election initially ended in a 25-25 tie between Fiame’s FAST Party and Tuilaepa’s HRP Party, with one independent candidate.

The independent candidate chose to go with Fiame, but meanwhile, the electoral commissioner appointed another HRP candidate, saying it was required to conform to gender quotas.

That made it 26-26.

The head of state then stepped in to announce fresh elections to break the tie. Those elections in the nation of 200,000 were scheduled to be held last week.

But Fiame’s party appealed and the Supreme Court ruled against both the appointed candidate and the plans for the new elections, restoring the FAST Party to a 26-25 majority.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Parliament#Party Leader#Prime Ministers#Political Party#Ap#Samoan#House#The Fast Party#Christian#Tuilaepa S Hrp Party#The Supreme Court#Crisis#Party Members#Fresh Elections#Lawmakers#Power Struggle#Oaths#Treason#Gender Quotas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Supreme Court
Country
Australia
Country
China
Related
Politicswcn247.com

Albania parliament committee recommends impeaching president

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian parliamentary committee has recommended impeaching and firing the country’s presidentfor violating the constitution and fired. The investigative committee concluded in a report issued Friday that President Ilir Meta violated 16 articles of the constitution. The report said the alleged breaches occurred before Albania’s April 25 general election when Meta “openly campaigned against the governing party at a time when the people conceive his role as a unifying one.” Lawmakers formed the committee earlier this month to decide whether to impeach Meta for siding with the opposition in the election. Impeachment requires a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament, which the governing Socialists do not have, and the approval of Albania’s Constitutional Court.
PoliticsWashington Post

Somalia averts crisis as leaders agree to hold delayed elections within months

NAIROBI — Somalia’s federal government and leaders of most of its regional entities announced an agreement Thursday on long-delayed national elections, heading off a crisis that had threatened to return the country to widespread political violence. The agreement laid out a path for parliamentary elections to begin within 60 days,...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Pacific Neighbour Backs Samoa PM-elect In Power Struggle

Palau became the second Pacific nation to back Samoa's Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa on Thursday, as the wider international community remained non-committal on a bitter power struggle taking place in the islands. Palau President Surangel Whipps offered "heartfelt congratulations" to Mata'afa, who was sworn in on Monday in a...
Amazonhawaiipublicradio.org

The Conversation: Constitutional Crisis in Samoa; 11-Year-Old Local Author

Constitutional crisis in Samoa; The Long View with Neal Milner: Zillow Spike; Reality Check with Civil Beat; Restoring limu along Hawaii's shorelines; 11-year-old author from Punahou School. Constitutional crisis in Samoa as Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa locked out of Parliament | Full Article. Who’s in charge in Samoa? The...
Worldblavity.com

Samoa's First Female Prime Minister Was Locked Out Of Her Own Swearing-In Ceremony

Samoa’s first female prime minister-elect was barred from her swearing-in ceremony in an attempt to prevent her from taking office on Monday reports CNN. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa of the Faith In One True God (FAST) party, appeared at the nation’s parliament building, only to find the doors locked in what she considered a “bloodless coup.”
MinoritiesPosted by
Reuters

Samoa's crisis seen harming gender equality in Pacific island politics

(Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An impasse between Samoa’s incumbent prime minister and female opposition leader could see a backlash against gender quota rules in the small Pacific island nation and stop other women from entering politics across the region, analysts warned. April’s tightly-contested election gave the FAST opposition party led...
WorldInternational Business Times

Samoa's PM-elect Slams Rival's 'Games' Amid Vote Crisis

A constitutional crisis in the Pacific nation of Samoa headed back to the courts on Tuesday as Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa dismissed the "electoral games" of her predecessor, who has refused to relinquish power. Mata'afa was sworn in as the country's first female prime minister at an extraordinary ceremony...
WorldNPR

Samoa Is In The Throes Of A Constitutional Crisis

The Pacific island nation of Samoa is in the middle of a constitutional crisis. They held a general election in April but have yet to form a new government. Ashley Westerman reports the government in power is refusing to leave. ASHLEY WESTERMAN, BYLINE: Monday was supposed to be a historic...
WorldVoice of America

Samoa Prime Minister-elect Barred From Parliament, Unable to Officially Take Office

The small Pacific island nation of Samoa was thrown into a constitutional crisis Monday after Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refused to leave office despite his party losing last month’s parliamentary election. Prime Minister Tuilaepa’s party was narrowly defeated by the opposition party led by. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa. Fiame showed...
AustraliaUS News and World Report

How Samoa's Political Crisis Unfolded

CANBERRA (Reuters) - The South Pacific island nation of Samoa is in a political crisis, with incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refusing to cede power despite losing his parliamentary majority at an April election. Here is a timeline of how the crisis escalated in recent weeks:. April 9: Tuilaepa,...
Presidential Electionwkzo.com

Ousted Samoa PM refuses to cede power, despite election loss

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said on Monday he would remain in office, despite an order by the country’s Supreme Court that lawmakers sit to appoint a new leader. Samoa’s Supreme Court last week overruled an attempt by the head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II...
Worldsamoanews.com

Heavy police presence this morning at Samoa Parliament building

Apia, SAMOA — The Faatuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi (F.A.S.T.) party has moved onto Parliament's premises calling on Police to uphold the law, Samoa Observer is reporting. According to the Observer, F.A.S.T.'s deputy leader, Laauli Leautea Schmidt. confronted the Assistant Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino, by asking his forces to uphold the rule of law.
Worldsamoanews.com

Head of State suspends Monday’s opening of Samoa Parliament

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's head of state has cancelled Monday's scheduled sitting of parliament without explanation, in an extraordinary intervention that deepens the political turmoil seen for more than a month now. In a brief proclamation issued late on Saturday night, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Saluavi II said he was suspending parliament...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Samoa's head of state tries to block incoming leader

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – The Pacific island nation of Samoa hurtled toward a constitutional crisis on Saturday, when the country's head of state announced that he was suspending Parliament just two days before it was scheduled to swear in the country's first new prime minister in more than two decades.
Worldsamoanews.com

UPDATE: Samoa CJ calls ‘meeting in chambers’ over election crisis

Apia, SAMOA — The Samoa Observer is reporting Ministry of Justice and Court Administration Chief Executive Officer, Moliei Simi Vaai says a special “meeting in chambers” has been called by the Chief Justice, His Honor Satiu Simativa Perese on Sunday. Speaking exclusively to the Samoa Observer F.A.S.T. lawyer Taulapapa Brenda...
PoliticsSeattle Times

Nepal president dissolves Parliament; elections in November

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s president dissolved Parliament and announced fresh elections on Saturday after the prime minister, who was heading a minority government and was unlikely to secure a vote of confidence in the chamber, recommended the move. A notice issued by President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s office set the...