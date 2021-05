One person is in a Peoria hospital after an explosion Sunday on Peru's west end. It's believed to have occurred around 3:30pm in the 2300 block of Fifth Street. Preliminarily, this is what Peru Police think happened. Chief Doug Bernabei told 103-9 WLPO, an explosion occurred in a burn pit behind one residence. What exactly caused it is not known, but authorities are reasonably sure there was no criminal intent.