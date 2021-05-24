Warriors superlatives: Why missing the playoffs was such a big disappointment
In the first five games of the season, when Green missed four outings with a foot injury and spent another on a severe minutes restriction, Golden State posted the NBA's fourth-worst defensive rating. In the 67 games after Green returned to his usual playing time, the Warriors boasted the league's fifth best defensive rating. He led Golden State in steals (1.7) and ranked third in blocks (0.8), but he affected games in ways that won't show up in any box score.