Sunday's top prospect performers

DL Hall, LHP (MLB No. 57), Double-A Bowie. Sunday was a good day to be an Orioles prospect, with three standout performances across two levels of Baltimore’s system. Rutschman recorded his first three-hit day at the plate this season, and launched a game-tying, three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth to catapult Bowie to a 5-4 victory over Richmond. The switch-hitting catcher collected two singles, two runs, three RBIs and a walk to round out a 3-for-4 line. The blast was Rutschman’s fourth longball of the season, and upped his slash line to .246/.432/.475 in 81 plate appearances.