Daniel Snyder Is Looking To Build A New WFT Stadium
The NFL team owner is on a tour checking out state of the art facilities. Sometimes in the sports world, it is worth checking out what TMZ sports is churning out. Last week, TMZ sports got a scoop. The NFL’s Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, who rarely makes himself available for any media interviews, told TMZ sports that a new stadium for his team is coming. That is not new news as the franchise has been seeking public money for a stadium in the District, Maryland or Virginia. But TMZ got Snyder as he was checking out the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers Inglewood football facility. “We’re touring stadiums,” Snyder told TMZ. “We’re coming West Coast and touring. There’s about 12 of us and we’re just looking to build a new venue back home in D.C., Virginia, Maryland.” Snyder wants a new stadium in place by 2027 but he hasn’t exactly impressed politicians, who control things like government assistance from money handouts to tax breaks, with his want for a new stadium.www.newstalkflorida.com