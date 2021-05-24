newsbreak-logo
NFL

Daniel Snyder Is Looking To Build A New WFT Stadium

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL team owner is on a tour checking out state of the art facilities. Sometimes in the sports world, it is worth checking out what TMZ sports is churning out. Last week, TMZ sports got a scoop. The NFL’s Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, who rarely makes himself available for any media interviews, told TMZ sports that a new stadium for his team is coming. That is not new news as the franchise has been seeking public money for a stadium in the District, Maryland or Virginia. But TMZ got Snyder as he was checking out the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers Inglewood football facility. “We’re touring stadiums,” Snyder told TMZ. “We’re coming West Coast and touring. There’s about 12 of us and we’re just looking to build a new venue back home in D.C., Virginia, Maryland.” Snyder wants a new stadium in place by 2027 but he hasn’t exactly impressed politicians, who control things like government assistance from money handouts to tax breaks, with his want for a new stadium.

Daniel Snyder lost notable case against former Washington president Bruce Allen

Daniel Snyder’s ongoing legal action inadvertently led to the reveal that he lost a separate case against his former team president. According to federal court filings obtained by Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the NFL ruled against the Washington Football Team owner last year in a dispute with ex-Washington president Bruce Allen in a legal battle over compensation. The document alleges that after firing Allen in December 2019, Snyder tried to get out of paying off the remainder of Allen’s contract, citing the pandemic as one of the reasons.
Daniel Snyder tried to short Bruce Allen, but the NFL ruled in Allen’s favor

Yes, to work for Washington owner Daniel Snyder is to assume the risk of eventually being embroiled in litigation against him. As it turns out, Snyder’s recent attempt to conduct discovery against former team president Bruce Allen in search of evidence regarding Snyder’s ongoing defamation lawsuit in India against meaww.com became the second legal entanglement between the two men. The first, according to Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, came when Snyder tried to short Allen’s severance pay.
Dan Snyder planning for new stadium for Washington Football Team by 2027

The Washington Football Team doesn’t have a new name yet, but there are steps being taken to give the franchise a new home. WFT owner Dan Snyder and team president Jason Wright were at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the Rams and Chargers, this week to gather inspiration for a new stadium being planned for Washington. SoFi was one of many stops the group plans on making as it draws ideas for the new home of the Washington Football Team, which Snyder told TMZ he plans to have ready by 2027.
Dan Snyder & Jason Wright Outline New Washington Stadium Vision

ASHBURN. -- Never count out Dan Snyder's vision and plans. Dan's the man — in terms of power, control and vision — for the Washington Football Team and its path. Snyder's legacy could be changed if the team continues to turn operations around; both on and off the field. It certainly will change if WFT can win a Super Bowl and then build or open a new football facility.
Three Storylines to Watch as Washington Begins 2021 OTAs on Tuesday

3 storylines to watch as Washington begins 2021 OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. At first, the exercise of previewing OTAs feels insanely silly. But then, once you remember that the NFL has turned its schedule release (which is really just the finalization of dates and kickoff times, since the matchups have already been set for months) into an all-day affair, the exercise of previewing OTAs feels demonstrably less silly.
Washington signs TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The Washington Football Team has added another tight end to its roster, signing free agent Ricky Seals-Jones. An undrafted free agent in 2017 (Texas A&M), Seals-Jones, 26, has previously played for the Cardinals, Browns, and most recently Kansas City in 2020. He has 60 career catches for 773 yards and...
Dan Snyder and Jason Wright tour stadiums and are asked about new location/team name

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder and Team President Jason Wright were recently interviewed while touring the Los Angeles Rams/Chargers new digs(Sofia Stadium). They have been touring NFL stadiums, and are also looking at stadiums in Europe for inspiration for their new stadium. The team's lease with FedEx Field is up in 2027 and a new stadium is expected to be completed before then. TMZ asked about Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, but no hints were given about the new location. They gave similar responses when asked about a new team name which is expected to be announced next year.
New WFT QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: Practice Was ‘Out of a Disney Movie'

Fitzpatrick: First day of OTAs was like 'a Disney movie'​ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Entering his 16th season in the NFL and on his ninth team, OTAs are nothing new to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Although he did paint a picture as to why Day 1 in Washington was a bit different than what he’s experienced in the past."The air was crisp today, that was something," he told reporters following practice. "I didn’t walk out into the sweltering heat, that was a nice change up. Woke up, saw some deer in the backyard. It was almost out of a Disney movie or something."The 38-year-old quarterback showed up to practice all smiles and flexing for the first time in Burgundy and Gold, eager to see what this team is made of and what it can be. He shared his first impressions which included the energy surrounding the team, and what gets him excited for the future.
