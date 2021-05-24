Daniel Snyder Is Looking To Build A New WFT Stadium

Fitzpatrick: First day of OTAs was like 'a Disney movie'​ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Entering his 16th season in the NFL and on his ninth team, OTAs are nothing new to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Although he did paint a picture as to why Day 1 in Washington was a bit different than what he’s experienced in the past."The air was crisp today, that was something," he told reporters following practice. "I didn’t walk out into the sweltering heat, that was a nice change up. Woke up, saw some deer in the backyard. It was almost out of a Disney movie or something."The 38-year-old quarterback showed up to practice all smiles and flexing for the first time in Burgundy and Gold, eager to see what this team is made of and what it can be. He shared his first impressions which included the energy surrounding the team, and what gets him excited for the future.