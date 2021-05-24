newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 14:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BREWSTER...JEFF DAVIS...NORTHEASTERN PRESIDIO AND SOUTHERN CULBERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 745 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 12 miles south of Kent, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Marfa, Kent, Fort Davis, Valentine, Bloys Camp, Plateau, Davis Mountains State Park, McDonald Observatory, Camp Mitre Peak, Marfa Municipal Airport, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, Black Mountain, Paisano Pass, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis National Historical Site. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 147 and 183.

Brewster County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 28 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Brewster County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Northwestern Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 25 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Lower Brewster County, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Lower Brewster County; Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PECOS...EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sanderson, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sheffield, Sanderson, Dryden, Terrell County Gas Plant, Terrell County Airport and Bakersfield. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 289 and 327.
Culberson County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Culberson County, Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Loving; Reeves County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDDY...SOUTHWESTERN LEA...NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND CENTRAL LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT/600 PM MDT/ At 611 PM CDT/511 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Orla, or 20 miles west of Mentone, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mentone, Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Slash Ranch and Red Bluff. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southeastern New Mexico...and western and southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Culberson County, TX

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Brewster County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Culberson County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITY AND VERY WINDY CONDITIONS IN WESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor. * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.
Culberson County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Culberson County, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND VERY WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, AND PARTS OF THE SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills, Guadalupe Mountains, Southeast New Mexico plains, Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Through early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...6 critical to 8 extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.
Culberson County, TX

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...High wind could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
Culberson County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eddy County Plains and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT /5 AM MDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Jeff Davis County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Marfa Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Marfa Plateau, and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.