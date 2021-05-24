newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta State softball produces results when they needed it most

By Dominic Tibbetts
wtxl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Winning not one, but two elimination games to advance to the College World Series will go down as an all-time memorable moment for Valdosta State softball. With their backs against the wall, the Lady Blazers found a way to get the job done. Whether it was...

www.wtxl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Valdosta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#West Florida#Go Game#Ga#Wtxl#The College World Series#Vsu#Ncaa Division Ii College#The Lady Blazers#Valdosta State Softball#The Game#Field#Top Seeded Augustana#Denver Colorado#Jr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Valdosta, GAWALB 10

Blazer Softball Earns No. 2-Seed in NCAA South Regional

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The No. 9 Valdosta State softball team earned the No. 2-seed in the upcoming NCAA Division II South Regional, scheduled for May 19-22, at Steel’s Diamond at Blazer Park, announced Sunday evening by the NCAA. The Blazers will face the winner of the No. 3-seed Alabama...
Valdosta, GAwtxl.com

Valdosta State softball secures No. 2 seed in South Regional

VALDOSTA, GA. (vstateblazers.com) — The No. 9 Valdosta State softball team earned the No. 2-seed in the upcoming NCAA Division II South Regional, scheduled for May 19-22, at Steel's Diamond at Blazer Park, announced Sunday evening by the NCAA. The Blazers will face the winner of the No. 3-seed Alabama...
Valdosta, GAPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

Wildcats' Richards, Samples sign with ABAC

VALDOSTA –– For the second straight year, Valdosta High baseball is sending senior talent to Tifton. Starting pitcher William Richards and catcher Cooper Samples signed letters of intent to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) Friday afternoon. Richards and Samples helped lead the Wildcats to a 20-13 record and an...
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Valdosta, GAPosted by
AL.com

Valdosta board cancels meeting to reconsider Rush Propst firing

The Valdosta (Ga.) City Schools board of education has canceled a meeting called for Monday night to consider the firing of Rush Propst, another twist in the ongoing saga involving the controversial football coach. Over the weekend, the school system announced on its Facebook page that the Monday night meeting...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Wildcats hear of 'confidence' in time of change

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School football team, the Wildcats, received a timely message about understanding and reacting to change. As the Wildcats went into an afternoon practice recently, former assistant coach Shelton Felton assumed the position of interim head coach after Rush Propst's contract was not renewed. Felton recognized...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?