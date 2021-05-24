Spacey To Star In “Man Who Drew God”

Three and a half years after Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of trying to seduce him when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26, the disgraced actor is returning to the screen, ABC News reports. Italian actor Franco Nero, best known in the United States for starring in the 1966 spaghetti western Django and playing one of the villains in Die Hard 2, has cast Spacey in a small role in L’uomo che Disegnò Dio (The Man Who Drew God), written by Lorenzo De Luca and Eugenio Masciari. Nero’s wife, actress Vanessa Redgrave, will also appear in the film, joining a cast that includes former Bond villain Robert Davi and a passel of Italian actors. According to Variety, Spacey will play a police detective.