Spacey To Star In “Man Who Drew God”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Spacey is set to star in the Italian feature “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio or” (aka. “The Man Who Drew God”) reports ABC News. Actor/filmmaker Franco Nero will helm the film which will also star Nero’s wife Vanessa Redgrave and be shot in Italy. Spacey has not commented on the role as of yet.

