Fond Du Lac, WI

5-24-21 suspect in fdl county domestic incident arrested following foot chase

radioplusinfo.com
 5 days ago

A suspect involved in a domestic dispute has been arrested following a foot chase with Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies. Sunday morning the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a check welfare call regarding a female that was possibly being followed by a male subject on Hwy 23 near Highway 151. After locating the two subjects as the Deputy was attempting to gather more information, the male subject took off running from the deputy near the intersection of Mary Hill Park Dr. running southbound. A short foot pursuit initially occurred, however the Deputy lost sight of the male subject. Deputies further learned the identity of this male suspect and that he had a warrant out for his arrest on Domestic related charges. With the assistance of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, a thorough search of the immediate area was initially conducted along with a K9 unit. Several citizen tips were reported seeing the suspect, which helped Deputies identify the suspects possible route of travel. Around 9:50 a.m. a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer observed the suspect on the Prairie Trail near 4 th St. Rd. Upon seeing the Officer, the suspect once again fled on foot. After forming a perimeter, a Sheriff’s Office drone equipped with thermal imaging was deployed. At approximately 10:28 a.m., the suspect was located with the drone walking in a creek behind the First Presbyterian Church on 4 th St. Rd. Deputies were able to proceed on foot and locate the suspect in the creek, where he was taken into custody. The City of Fond du Lac Fire Department assisted in extricating the suspect and deputies using their UTV rescue vehicle. The suspect suffered minor injuries as a result of his 3+ hour long attempt to flee deputies through heavily wooded terrain. The suspect is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County jail on the initial arrest warrant along with new charges of resisting/obstructing and several counts of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping.

